Chris Jones & the Night Drivers’ ‘Everybody’s Got a Line’ Is ‘a Moody Sort of Number’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Chris Jones is at the end of his rope in "Everybody's Got a Line," his new song with his band the Night Drivers. It's premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

To The Boot, Jones calls the song "a moody sort of number that ended up with an almost acoustic '70s Waylon Jennings feel, which we really enjoyed." Over a melody of mandolin, guitar and steel-string baritone ukulele, Jones lays it out, plain and simple: "Everybody's got a line / You just crossed mine," he sings.

"Everybody's Got a Line" is one of 11 songs on Jones & the Night Drivers' forthcoming new album, Make Each Second Last. The first four singles from the project, the band's fourth with Mountain Home Music, are already Bluegrass Today airplay chart No. 1s.

"Make Each Second Last isn't so much a departure for us," says Jones, "but a stretching of boundaries and a fuller embrace of what makes us unique as a band."

For the first time, Jones wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the album — and he didn't have to look far for his co-writers on the project: All of his collaborators were current or former members of his band. In addition to Jones, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers' current lineup is mandolin player Mark Stoffel, banjo and ukulele player Grace van't Hof and bassist Marshall Wilborn.

Make Each Second Last is due out on Friday (Oct. 15) and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Visit ChrisJonesGrass.com to keep up with the band.

