Nope, Chris Janson Totally Didn’t Reveal His New Superstar Collaboration …

Chris Janson's new song "Bye Mom" is from a new album that is building to become his biggest yet. The singer recently revealed he has two big duets coming, including one that is going to be a "pivotal, life-changing, career moment."

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, the hitmaker said he couldn't talk about it, before offering, "OK, I’m gonna give you one tease on it."

"There’s two duets, but one in particular," he starts as hosts Evan and Amber lean in, "The one that I really can’t talk about, I’ll give you a bit of a teaser: Multiple Entertainer of the Years, a very current and globally recognized, giant artist. Turns out to be a new friend of mine and a fishing buddy. That’s all I’ll say."

Fair enough. So look for a big duet between Chris Janson and his Entertainer of the Year/fishing friend when his new alb —

"You can follow the timeline," Janson adds. "You can put two and two together probably and then you can do what you want with it. 'Cause I never said it. We actually met at a musical event through a mutual rock star friend of ours who's not in country music."

Put two and two together? Hold on one second, Chris. Nobody said there would be math involved.

"We met officially, we became friends at an event with a rock star that we’re both mutually friends with," he says. "Look back through the pictures, you’ll figure it out."

OK, we will. Let's just take a looky-loo through recent Chris Janson articles on Taste of Country and — oh, there was this one, where he joined a tribute to ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry. Larkin Poe, Tim Montana, Lucinda Williams and Jimmie Vaughn were on hand. And look who else was there:

Getty Images for America Salutes You

That's certainly interesting. But it looks like fans will just have to wait for something more conclusive, like the announcement he says is coming before too much longer.

In other news, Janson and Eric Church went fishing last summer: