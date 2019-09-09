Chris Janson’s ‘Real Friends’ Features Blake Shelton Collaboration

As the release date for Chris Janson's impending new studio album, Real Friends, gets closer. we are learning more details about what the record looks like. Appropriately enough, the project's title track gets an assist from a guest star who is a real-life "real friend" of the singer's.

Janson had previously shared that Real Friends will include 13 tracks but now we know what those songs are and who the signer collaborated with. In addition to writing a collection of notable songwriters including Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip, Janson sings with Blake Shelton on the title track.

With his latest batch of songs, Janson values the power of friendship and appreciates the relationship he has with his fans more than ever. Fittingly, Janson decided to honor that bond by titling the new project Real Friends. After all, friendship played a big part in the making of these new songs, too. "I made Real Friends with actual real friends. I produced the album with real friends, wrote all the songs with real friends, took all the photos for the project with my best friend and wife, Kelly," Janson explains in a press release.

See below for a full track listing of Real Friends that includes other songs "Say About Me," "Beer Me," "Country USA" and the popular single, "Good Vibes." Real Friends is set for release on Oct. 18, 2019, it is available for pre-order now.

Chris Janson, Real Friends Track Listing:

1. Good Vibes (Chris Janson, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley)

2. Check (Chris Janson, Tommy Cecil, Greylan James, James McNair, Mitch Oglesby)

3. Done (Chris Janson, Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin, Matt Roy)

4. Normal People (Chris Janson, Zach Crowell, Tommy Cecil)

5. Say About Me (Chris Janson, Shy Carter, Tommy Cecil)

6. Waitin’ on 5 (Chris Janson, Shy Carter, Tommy Cecil, Craig Wiseman)

7. Hawaii on Me (Chris Janson, Kelly Roland, Will Nance)

8. Mine Does (Chris Janson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip)

9. God’s Gotta Be a Good Ole Boy (Chris Janson, Brock Berryhill, Brad Clawson, Greylan James, Mitch Oglesby)

10. Real Friends (feat. Blake Shelton) (Chris Janson, Brad Clawson, Greylan James, Mitch Oglesby)

11. Everybody’s Going Through Something (Chris Janson, Tom Douglas, Tony Lane)

12. Beer Me (Chris Janson, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick, Mitch Oglesby)

13. Country USA (Chris Janson, David Lee Murphy, Mitch Oglesby)