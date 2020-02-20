Chelsea Lovitt, ‘Anybody Else’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Mississippi singer-songwriter Chelsea Lovitt is premiering her new song "Anybody Else" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen.

Blending together '50s surf influence with honky-tonk sensibilities and a vintage vibe, Lovitt's "Anybody Else" explores a relationship that was definitely doomed from the start. It's all about being with someone who's a whole lot more fond of you than you are of them, and what exactly being in love means.

"I had a song I’d written about a relationship that I was not so into and had allowed to continue because he kept coming back despite my terrible behavior," Lovitt says of the inspiration for the song. "I guess it questions what unconditional love is and what lengths should it endure."

Written by Lovitt and featuring Marc Ottavi on guitar, "Anybody Else" was arranged to sound like a "rockabilly tune that was as if Wanda Jackson and Nancy Sinatra were playing the roles in the film Thelma & Louise," according to the artist. There's even a little bit of Jackson and Sinatra's influence in Lovitt's voice, which fans of both will immediately recognize.

Fans of Tami Nielson, Margo Price and Ashley McBryde will find a lot to like in Lovitt's hazy, swaggering sound. She's currently gearing up to release her debut full-length album at the end of February. Titled You Had Your Cake, So Lie in It, the record was recorded at the much-lauded East Nashville studio the Bomb Shelter, and was produced by Andrija Tokic, known for their work with Price, Alabama Shakes and Buffalo Clover.

You Had Your Cake, So Lie in It is out on Feb. 28. Keep up with Lovitt's tour dates and more via her official website.

Listen to Chelsea Lovitt's "Anybody Else"