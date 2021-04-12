Country-leaning American Idol contestant Chayce Beckham has officially made it into the show's Top 12 for Season 19, thanks to the fan vote before a live episode that broadcast on Monday night (April 12).

Beckham first caught ears as the gritty singer-songwriter who overcame a difficult period in his personal life that included a precipitous relationship with alcohol and a near-fatal car crash. During each round of performances on this season of Idol, he's proved his country and Americana chops, covering artists like Tyler Childers, while simultaneously demonstrating his rock edge, duetting with Incubus legend Brandon Boyd.

During Sunday night's episode (April 11), Beckham's performance of "Waiting in Vain" by Bob Marley & the Wailers not only earned him enough fan votes to move ahead to the next round, but it also won high praise from show judge Luke Bryan. Bryan gushed over Beckham's effortlessly suave persona on stage, jokingly asking the young singer, "Can you email me on how to be cool?"

Beckham's Sunday night performance was a victory lap of sorts, as his place in the next round is already secure thanks to the fan vote. He opted to return to his roots, performing "What Brings Life Also Kills," the same song that he used for his American Idol audition.

"What Brings Life Also Kills" is a 2016 album cut from Texas country and rock outfit Kolton Moore & the Clever Few. Beckham's audition performance of the song earned resounding praise from the judges: Bryan described the young singer as "what this show is all about."

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

