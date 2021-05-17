Chase Rice Adds Three New Songs to Round Out ‘The Album’ Project

Chase Rice will complete the release of The Album this spring, finishing a project that he started when he first dropped Part I over a year earlier.

On Monday (May 17), the singer revealed that the final chapter of The Album will arrive on May 28. The new musical addition consists of three brand-new songs, plus his current single, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen."

The brand-new songs are titled "Bedroom," "If I Didn't Have You" and "The Nights." Rice's next musical output promises a diverse blend of musical influences and stylistic themes, which he has hinted at throughout the past several months by posting a series of previews and teaser clips of songs in the works on his social media channels.

"It's crazy to look back now and see the journey this album has taken us on throughout writing and recording it," the singer says. "We shared so many of these songs with the fans as they were being written and got their input along the way -- so it's their journey and lives in these, too. I think this new music will always mean a bit more to me since it has carried us all through some strange and uncertain times."

Rice's The Album began with the surprise release of The Album Part I, a seven-song project, in January 2020. Just a few months later, The Album Part II arrived, delivering four additional new tracks. Now, Rice is rounding out the complete project with its final chapter, adding four new cuts to the 11 previously released tracks to create a 15-song collection.

The Album Part III is available to pre-add and pre-save ahead of its release. Fans will get a chance to see Rice perform the songs live, too: He's booked to hit the road for Kane Brown's Blessed & Free Tour, beginning in January of 2022.

