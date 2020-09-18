Top 5 Chase Rice Songs

Erika Goldring, Getty Images

In 2019, Chase Rice is celebrating his 34th birthday and enjoying the success of his very first No. 1 song. While his hit track, "Eyes on You," topped the charts only recently, Rice has been in the country music game since 2010, when he released his first album.

Singer-songwriter Rice ventured into the country scene after he left behind a football career due to an injury and did a little stint on the reality show Survivor, during which he took second place in the competition. Rice's varied background (which also includes some time as a NASCAR pit crew member!) shines through in his music, which swings from country-fried hick anthems to poppy, sophisticated love songs.

He's still making moves on the country scene, but the following is a list of Rice's Top 5 songs so far.

  • 5

    "Lonely If You Are"

    Single (2019)

    It's hot off the presses, but Rice's newest single, "Lonely If You Are," has all the earmarks of a romantic hit. The best mix of the country singer's laid-back pop-county sound and clever lyrics, it follows his first No. 1 hit, "Eyes on You."

  • 4

    "Gonna Wanna Tonight"

    From 'Ignite the Night' (2014)

    It's a little bit party soundtrack, a little bit heartthrob anthem, and a good demonstration of Rice's versatility and range. Rice slows down from his hit "Ready Set Roll" on the same album for this low-key love song.

  • 3

    "Ready Set Roll"

    From 'Ignite the Night' (2014)

    Rice taps into his redneck roots for this summertime-ready, dirt road theme song. Originally released as the title track to a six-track EP in 2013, Rice re-released the song the following year on his full-length album Ignite the Night.

  • 2

    "Eyes on You"

    From 'Lambs & Lions' (2017)

    Rice's first-ever No. 1 single brings the best of his pop-leaning sound into the sweeping panorama of a country landscape. It's a romantic anthem that was a hit with fans and critics alike.

  • 1

    "Three Chords & the Truth"

    From 'Lambs & Lions' (2017)

    Rice cracked the Top 25 on the country charts with this song, which is a return to his roots after a detour into a more pop sound. The heartfelt authenticity in "Three Chords and the Truth" stuck gold with fans everywhere.

What's Your Favorite Chase Rice Song?

Share your picks for Rice's best songs in the comments section!

Filed Under: Chase Rice, Editor's Picks
Categories: Country News, Exclusives, Lists, Songs
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top