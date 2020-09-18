In 2019, Chase Rice is celebrating his 34th birthday and enjoying the success of his very first No. 1 song. While his hit track, "Eyes on You," topped the charts only recently, Rice has been in the country music game since 2010, when he released his first album.

Singer-songwriter Rice ventured into the country scene after he left behind a football career due to an injury and did a little stint on the reality show Survivor, during which he took second place in the competition. Rice's varied background (which also includes some time as a NASCAR pit crew member!) shines through in his music, which swings from country-fried hick anthems to poppy, sophisticated love songs.

He's still making moves on the country scene, but the following is a list of Rice's Top 5 songs so far.