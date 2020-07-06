Prior to his death on Monday (July 6), Charlie Daniels was an active Twitter user, often defending American military and police, and speaking up for pro-life causes. Each morning's series of tweets also included a prayer, and Daniels' final tweets also reflect the musician's deep faith.

Daniels' last two tweets — posted Sunday (July 5) around 1PM CT — are a Bible verse and a personal prayer. The former, John 14:27, reads, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

"Lord, give us the courage to speak our mind, to be honest, and bold about our feelings, no matter who, or how many we go against," Daniels' prays in a reflection.

LOOK: These Are the Best Charlie Daniels Band Songs

Although quite active on Twitter, Daniels admitted in 2016 that he wasn't at all technologically savvy. "My son dragged me kicking and screaming into every kind of technology I’ve ever owned: He talked me into getting a computer. He talked me into doing the things that I do," he told The Boot at the time.

"When I come to find out how much advantage there is to doing things that way, to instant communication and that sort of thing ...," he added. "I don’t do Facebook; I do Twitter, and my stuff goes on to Facebook. I do something every day; I’m on seven days a week. I have regular features that I do ... All during the day, [I share] whatever’s on my mind."

Daniels died at the age of 83, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn. He had a history of heart problems; in 2013, he needed a pacemaker to regulate his heart.

A Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member, Daniels is survived by his wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr. Funeral details for the North Carolina native have not yet been made public.

Country Stars Who've Died in 2020: