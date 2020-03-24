12 Country Star Tweets That Find the Humor in Coronavirus Quarantining

Sometimes the most stressful times lead to some of the best jokes ... right? As the United States, and the world as a whole, works to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), some country stars have been offering humorous takes on little details of the global pandemic.

Don't get us wrong: Social distancing, a major economic downturn and widespread illness aren't exactly laughing matters -- but we all have to try and find some levity where we can these days. For Kacey Musgraves, that's in noting how practically every company in existence felt the need to send mass emails about the steps they're taking to combat the virus.

The "High Horse" singer also compared this exceptionally strange point in world history to how it feels in the days between Christmas and New Year's: Standard household rules have gone by the wayside, even if there isn't the same abundance of cookies.

And then there's Michael Ray, who joked about the "coronaboomer babies" who will be born nine months from now. Hey, when you're stuck inside with nothing to do ...

Keep reading to see what other celebrities -- Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson and others -- are saying about our current, quarantined situation.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 335,000 cases of the disease and 14,634 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 22. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15,291 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 201 deaths as of March 20.

