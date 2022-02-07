Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan Will Go ‘Beyond the Edge’ in New CBS Competition Series

A new reality series is coming to CBS this spring, and country's own Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan will be right in the action. Beyond the Edge will throw celebrities deep into the jungles of Panama, where they'll take on various adventures, challenges and games.

As a bonus, it's all in the name of charity.

The inaugural season of Beyond the Edge — premiering March 16 — will bring athletes, actors and country artists into the jungle. In addition to Alaina and Morgan, the show rounds out with competitors Ray Lewis (Super Bowl MVP), NFL legend Mike Singletary, NBA star Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin, Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams and former Bachelor Colton Underwood.

From the producers of Naked and Afraid, CBS describes Beyond the Edge as an intense competition, with "nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone."

The show will be hosted by Showtime Sports Announcer Mauro Ranallo. Celebrity contestants will spend two weeks at the mercy of the jungle — as a team, they will need to navigate each challenge. The show does not have judges or any eliminations, as contestants will only be eliminated if they reach their breaking point and opt to go home.

For every day that these big names survive in the wild, they will receive money for their respective charities. For her contribution, Alaina has selected the Next Door, an organization dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse and mental health issues. Morgan will be playing for Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit building and modifying homes for veterans and first responders.

Beyond the Edge will premiere Wed. March 16 at 9PM ET on CBS.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: