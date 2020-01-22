Caylee Hammack’s 2020 Goals Are All About ‘Putting That Time in’ on the Road

Caylee Hammack's goals for 2020 might not be all that glamorous, but they're all about logging hours on the road and growing her fanbase in a live setting.

"I think next year I wanna play over 200 shows. That's my goal," the singer told The Boot at the 2019 ASCAP Country Music Awards. "That will show me that I'm a working musician the way I wanna be. I just want to put the time in."

Hammack's star has rapidly risen over the course of the last year, but that doesn't mean she expects mainstream success to come easily. "I don't think things will go quickly for me. I think I'm gonna have to put in a lot of grind, and put in all the hustle that everyone else does, but I'm excited to do it," she relates.

In fact, Hammack goes on to say, she relishes the opportunity to be an opening act, in order to get a chance to play in front of more established artists' crowds and learn important touring lessons from some of the headliners she admires most.

"I'm excited to be the first of three. I'm excited to be that tiny little set [when] you get to warm up the crowd that's not there for you," the singer continues. "It's part of all the trials and tribulations that you gotta go through.

"I'm just really excited," Hammack adds. "I'm hoping that next year, all I do is grind. [I hope that] I just keep my head down and grind."

Hammack's 2020 is shaping up to be a year that will bring her lots of opportunities to do just that: The singer is heading out on the road for Luke Bryan's newly announced Proud to Be Right Here Tour, kicking off her run of dates on the trek in late May. She will, indeed, be the first of three artists on that bill, along with the headlining star and fellow opener Morgan Wallen.