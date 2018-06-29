The Boot News Roundup: Cassadee Pope Playing Warped Tour 2018 + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Ten years after making her Warped Tour debut, Cassadee Pope has announced that she will perform during two dates of the pop-punk festival's final run in 2018. Before making her way to The Voice and country music, Pope fronted Hey Monday, an emo-pop five-piece formed in 2008 and disbanded in 2011. Pope will be at the Warped Tour dates on July 30 in Charlotte, N.C., and July 31 in Atlanta, Ga., just before the trek concludes in Florida on Aug. 5.

BMLG

Fans of CMT's Nashville will be able to score one last soundtrack from the show's sixth season. The final soundtrack for Nashville will feature 16 songs from the show, sung and (some) written by stars such as Charles Esten and Hayden Panettiere, including "The Giver," "Free" and "Going Electric." The soundtrack will be released on July 27, one day after Nashville's final episode is scheduled to air.

Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images

Country artist and outdoor enthusiast Kip Moore is venturing into the hospitality business with Bedrock at the Red, a new lodging facility at Red River Gorge in Kentucky. The new venue is built for campers and outdoor junkies and, according to a press release, offers views of the area's stunning canyons and a serene, "community-driven" vibe. “This space is something I’ve been really looking forward to being ready,” Moore says in a statement. “Every part of the lodge has been intricately thought through, and hopefully encourages guests to connect on a community level."

Skip Bolen, Getty Images for Blackbird Productions

During this year's Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, blues icon Irma Thomas will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her legendary voice and a career that's spanned five decades. “We are beyond elated to present this award to Ms. Thomas at this year’s ceremony,” says Americana Music Association Executive Director Jed Hilly. “Her undeniable charisma and grace have been evidenced by a remarkable career, and we are humbled to honor her enduring legacy.” The 2018 Americana Music Awards are scheduled for Sept. 12 in Nashville.