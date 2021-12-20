Cassadee Pope Announces 2022 Thrive Tour
Cassadee Pope is gearing up for a new headlining tour next year. The "Wasting All These Tears" singer will hit the road for her Thrive Tour beginning March 18.
Pope will kick off the trek in Baltimore, Md. and travel across the northeast before heading back toward the midwest. She's currently scheduled to wrap up on April 1 with a show at Rave II in Milwaukee, Wis.
The tour is in support of Pope's recent album Thrive, which melds country with elements of from her early career's pop-punk roots. Before breaking through in the country scene, Pope first found stardom as the singer of pop-rock outfit Hey Monday.
“Seeing the reaction to Thrive has been so validating and beautiful. I can’t wait to see that in its physical form on the Thrive Tour!" Pope said in a statement. "This music is me to the core and I’m looking forward to showing people what that looks like night after night. Rocking out with my fans again will feel so good.”
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can find more information about the concerts at Pope's official website.
Cassadee Pope's 2022 Thrive Tour Dates:
March 18 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage
March 20 -- Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair
March 22 -- New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
March 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall
March 25 -- Pittsburg, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall
March 26 -- Detroit, Mich @ Crofoot
March 27 -- Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Bar
March 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
March 30 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall
March 31 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club
April 1 -- Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II
10 Country Albums That Turned 30 in 2021