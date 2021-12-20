Cassadee Pope Announces 2022 Thrive Tour

Cassadee Pope is gearing up for a new headlining tour next year. The "Wasting All These Tears" singer will hit the road for her Thrive Tour beginning March 18.

Pope will kick off the trek in Baltimore, Md. and travel across the northeast before heading back toward the midwest. She's currently scheduled to wrap up on April 1 with a show at Rave II in Milwaukee, Wis.

The tour is in support of Pope's recent album Thrive, which melds country with elements of from her early career's pop-punk roots. Before breaking through in the country scene, Pope first found stardom as the singer of pop-rock outfit Hey Monday.

“Seeing the reaction to Thrive has been so validating and beautiful. I can’t wait to see that in its physical form on the Thrive Tour!" Pope said in a statement. "This music is me to the core and I’m looking forward to showing people what that looks like night after night. Rocking out with my fans again will feel so good.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can find more information about the concerts at Pope's official website.

Cassadee Pope's 2022 Thrive Tour Dates:

March 18 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

March 20 -- Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

March 22 -- New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

March 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

March 25 -- Pittsburg, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall

March 26 -- Detroit, Mich @ Crofoot

March 27 -- Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Bar

March 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

March 30 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall

March 31 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club

April 1 -- Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II

10 Country Albums That Turned 30 in 2021