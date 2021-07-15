The Voice alumnae Casi Joy knows the power of our senses — specifically, to bring us right back to a moment we'd rather forget. In her new song "Senses Fail," she's back in the heartbreak that came after a relationship.

"I guess it's not time that I needed / I've lived half half my life since you leavin' / Just when I forgot all the details / My head and my heart's over you / But my senses fail," Joy sings in the chorus. Songwriting is her way of coping, the artist tells The Boot, "and this song was that and more."

"I wrote “Senses Fail” about that moment when one of your senses brings you right back to a loss or experience you thought you had healed from," Joy explains. "It’s always fascinated me how our five senses can act as triggers, and is something I think we’ve all experienced. Smelling a certain scent or hearing a song can pop you right back to that moment, and it’s almost like no time has passed; you can feel it all again."

Joy was a Team Blake (Shelton) member during Season 12 of The Voice in the first half of 2017. The Kansas City native's blind audition got all four judges to turn their chairs — perhaps no surprise, as she's been performing on the Midwest opry circuit since she was a kid and, by that point, had worked with both a girl group and a rock band, released an EP and been in Nashville since New Year's Day 2015, among other career highlights.

Joy was eliminated from The Voice during Season 12's first week of live playoffs. She released both a full-length studio album and a Christmas project in 2018, and has released several singles in the time since.

"Senses Fail" is out out widely on Friday (July 16) and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with Joy at CasiJoy.com.

Country Artists on The Voice: Then + Now