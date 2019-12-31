Carrigan Shields, Scooter Brown Band Keyboardist, Dies

Carrigan Shields, keyboard player for the Scooter Brown Band, died on Monday night (Dec. 30). His bandmates shared the sad news in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 31).

Shields' bandmates did not reveal the circumstances of his death, instead focusing on the bond they shared with him. "He was and always will be our brother and one of the greatest cats to pound those keys," the band's post reads.

"Not only was he a great talent, he was also one of the most kind-hearted human beings," Scooter Brown Band add. "We’ve had some great times together over the years."

Shields' last show with the Scooter Brown Band took place on Saturday night (Dec. 28), and was a Grand Ole Opry performance at the Ryman Auditorium. The band's final song that night was "American Son," the title track of their 2017 debut album, which features Charlie Daniels.

"He truly is an American Son," Shields' bandmades conclude. "Our condolences to his family and all of his friends and fans who have loved him."

A representative for the Scooter Brown Band tells The Boot that further information about Shields' death is not available as of the time of publication, and asks for privacy for his family and other loved ones. This story will be updated if more details are made available.

The Scooter Brown Band formed following leader Scott Brown's four-plus years as a United States Marine. In addition to Brown and Shields, the band's other members are Matt Bledsoe, Steven Sutherland and Brian Sowell. In 2018, Brown was a contestant on the USA network's Real Country competition show.