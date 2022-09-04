Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen.

Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.

"I did, indeed, graduate with the black eyes (senior school trip softball mishap)," Underwood explains in the caption of her post, also saying, "As someone who was a teenager when this song was actually on the radio...enjoy the awkwardness."

The "Teenage Dirtbag" trend sets throwback photos to the hit single by rock band Wheatus, which was the lead single from their debut album in 2000. Other photos Underwood selected for her take on the trend include a picture a couple of professional shots, and some candid snaps of her rocking braces, hanging with friends and sitting on the floor with an electric guitar.

More recently, Underwood has been gearing up for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which she will launch on Oct. 15. The trek is set to last well into 2023, and will feature Jimmie Allen as an opening act.