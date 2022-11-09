Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.

Co-written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Hardy and David Garcia, "Hate My Heart" is a genre-bending heartbreak tune that finds the country star wishing she could break away from a love that still haunts her. It's the current single from Underwood's ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones, which she released on June 10.

In 2022, Underwood was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "If I Didn't Love You," her No. 1 hit collaboration with Jason Aldean. Since snagging her first CMA nominations in 2006, Underwood has won seven awards and earned 39 total nominations.

The 2022 CMA Awards took place on Wednesday night live at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, broadcast live on ABC.