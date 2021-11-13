Even Carrie Underwood eats too much at Christmas time. The famously fit country singer has dropped "Stretchy Pants," a comedic pop-country song that celebrates the realities of over-indulging around the holidays.

A portion of proceeds from the song will go to the Store, Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's not-for-profit grocery store for families lacking money for adequate nutrition. Underwood says she immediately thought of them when looking to do some good with the proceeds because, "Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants."

Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano helped Underwood write "Stretchy Pants. Holding back nothing vocally, the singer cries "I got my stretchy pants on / I got my stretchy pants on / Spandex and Lycra, you better work it for me / Cause I'm about to expand this band of elasticity."

Each verse details exactly how much food she plans to eat come Thanksgiving or Christmas. "So bring on the turkey, potatoes, casserole dishes / Cause I ain't messing around with them buttoned-up britches."

Earlier in 2021, Underwood released her Christmas album My Gift (Special Edition). In December she begins a residency in Las Vegas at the Theatre at Resorts World.