Seeing as Carrie Underwood is an avid fan of horror movies, it's no surprise that her oldest son, Isaiah, also gravitates to the creepier side of life.

In reference to a photo of Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons on Halloween in 2019 that shows Isaiah dressed as the Grinch, Kelly Clarkson couldn't help but wonder if the 5-year-old shares his mom's love of horror.

"He just loves kind of the creepy aspect of things," Underwood explains to the fellow American Idol winner while appearing on her talk show, adding that Isaiah is a big fan of the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas that famously blends Halloween and Christmas.

"He likes the creepiness of it," she notes.

But the singer assures that her son loves Santa as much as he does the Grinch and has the "sweetest heart," adding that she's not swaying his vote when it comes to all things horror.

"He is my child. I like scary movies and the creepy stuff. I swear I have not imposed any of my stuff onto him, this is just what he likes going for," she asserts.

Isaiah shows off his love for Christmas by singing with his mom on "Little Drummer Boy" on her album, My Gift. In fact, he was so proud of the job he did that he's taking full ownership of the song.

"He did such a great job, and listening back, I feel like he's just so proud of himself," Underwood recalls. "He went to school and he's like 'my song's out if you want to hear my song' and they were listening to it in his class."

Isaiah Fisher will turn six in February. Underwood and husband Mike Fisher also share 1-year-old Jacob.

