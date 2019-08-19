The Country Music Association is shaking up the setup for the 2019 CMA Awards. Longtime awards show host Carrie Underwood will return -- but she won't have Brad Paisley by her side. Instead, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will act as guest co-hosts on a night that will find the organization celebrating country music's legendary female figures.

The 2019 CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13 at 8PM ET on ABC. The CMA announced its plans to have Underwood, McEntire and Parton host on Monday morning (Aug. 19), though exact details of the plans to highlight women throughout the ceremony have not yet been revealed.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says Sarah Trahern, the CMA's CEO. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

According to a press release, Underwood, McEntire and Parton have a total of 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 wins between them. Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards with Paisley every year since 2008, while Parton hosted the ceremony in 1988. McEntire, too, has hosted the CMA Awards before: in 1990 with Randy Travis, in 1991 solo and in 1992 with Vince Gill.

The CMA's decision to have Underwood, McEntire and Parton co-host their 2019 awards ceremony comes at a time when the country music community's treatment of female artists is among the most talked-about topics. Songs by women are noticeably scarce on country radio, and the last woman to win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards was Taylor Swift, back in 2011.

Nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards will be announced on Aug. 28. The full list will be revealed on Good Morning America and via a livestream.

