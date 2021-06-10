Before Carrie Underwood took home the big award for Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 9), she took the stage with her friends, rock band Needtobreathe, to perform their duet "I Wanna Remember."

Together, the collaborators — assembled in a circle — brought a soulful rendition of their new song to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The unique stage layout made the already-intimate song take on an even deeper, personal quality.

Bear Rinehart, Needtobreathe's lead singer, began the song in his signature, warm, raspy tone, while Underwood and his fellow band members slowly layered in their own vocals, until building up to the chorus. Underwood's powerhouse voice emphasized the lyrics' emotive quality when she sang, "I take a picture in my mind so we're always together / Cause I-I-I, I-I-I, I wanna remember."

For Underwood, this year's awards show built on an already impressive legacy. With 23 wins, she is the most-awarded artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards. She also has the most Video of the Year wins out of any artist, and now, she can add "Hallelujah," her collaborative song with John Legend, to her list of songs that have helped earn her that honor.

Fans who were equally captivated by Needtobreathe's contribution to the memorable night will be pleased to know that the band will release their new album, Into the Mystery, on July 30. "I Wanna Remember" will appear on the album.

Underwood has released two faith-inspired projects in the last year: 2020's Christmas release My Gift and 2021's gospel project My Savior.