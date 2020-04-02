Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are doing their part during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and they're asking fans to do theirs, too, by taking part in social distancing. The couple appears together in a PSA video posted to the Nashville Predators' Instagram page, which Underwood then re-posted to her own Instagram.

Seated on their sofa at home, Underwood and Fisher deliver a simple message about the importance of following the guidelines for social distancing, which both the World Health Organization and the CDC have stated are essential for controlling the spread of the virus.

"To help the health of our community, we're asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing," Fisher says in the video.

"Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19," Underwood adds. The couple finish together by saying, "Do your part, stay apart."

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in massive shutdowns and disruptions to the economy all over the world as the virus continues to spread. On Wednesday (April 1), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuss expressed concern over the "rapid escalation" of the virus as the U.S. reaches 5,000 deaths, NBC News reports. More than 215,000 cases have been confirmed in America, while globally, he predicts the world will reach a million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths within days.

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the country music business, causing tours and festivals to either postpone or cancel almost across the board. Joe Diffie died on Sunday (March 29) at the age of 61 after battling the virus, and John Prine, Kalie Shorr and more artists have battled serious illness after testing positive.

Underwood is among the artists who have postponed shows, but she's been putting her isolation time to good use. She's turned to social media to share sweet images of her youngest son, Jacob, helping her bake, and she's also been getting in some good workouts.

Underwood is also slated to perform on Sunday (April 5) on the ACM Presents: Our Country special, which will feature country stars performing live remotely from their own homes.