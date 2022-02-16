Carrie Underwood Throws It ‘Waaaaaaay Back’ in Babyfaced Photo With Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood unearthed a cute snapshot from way back in the archives to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. The singer posted a throwback photo of herself and her husband Mike Fisher, and from the looks of it, the shot dates from the earliest days of their relationship.

"Throwing it waaaaaaay back for Valentine’s Day this year. Love you, babe!" she writes on Instagram, along with a picture of the couple looking very young and fresh-faced.

The couple's fashion choices date them a little bit, too: Underwood is wearing an over-the-shirt vest, a trend from the mid-2000s, while Fisher is wearing a shirt that appears to be subtly bedazzled.

The superstar pair first met in 2008 backstage at one of Underwood's concerts, and after a whirlwind romance, they got engaged in late 2009 and tied the knot in 2010. Their wedding took place on July 10, 2010, at Georgia's Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation Resort; among the 250 guests in attendance were Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell.

In 2020, Underwood celebrated a decade of marriage with another throwback post: This time, a split image of the two stars as teenagers in the '90s who hadn't even met yet. "Hey you two crazy kids," Underwood said at the time. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

Underwood and Fisher are parents to 6-year-old Isaiah and and 3-year-old Jacob.

