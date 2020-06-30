Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have created quite a buzz with a new hobby they discovered during quarantine. Over the weekend, the country superstar, 37, and her former professional hockey player spouse, 40, spent some quality time together outdoors, indulging in their new hobby of beekeeping.

Underwood turned to social media on Friday (June 26) to share a short video of the married couple’s thrilling adventure, and it’s "bee-yond" sweet! The clip, which Underwood posted on the TikTok app, shows the singer sporting a beekeeping bodysuit identical to Fisher's.

The loving pair, who tied the knot in July of 2010, appear to be having a blast during their experience, as they learn all about taking care of bees from a professional instructor named Joel. At one point, Fisher, surrounded by thousands of flying insects, musters up enough courage to hold up a section of the beehive for all to see.

"Mike thinks beekeeping is ‘pretty cool,’ Underwood captioned the clip, noting her husband’s approval for the hobby. She adds the hashtags #bees #farmlife and #ImJustHereForTheHoney.

Lately, Underwood and Fisher, who are also parents to two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, have been letting fans in on their personal life. In late May, they released a four-part digital film series called Mike and Carrie: God & Country for the faith-based nonprofit I Am Second.

The mini-films, which concluded with a final episode on June 14, walk viewers through many of the lessons the couple have learned so far in their journey of marriage, parenting, faith, and more. Fans can view all four episodes of Mike and Carrie: God & Country on the I Am Second website.