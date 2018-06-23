Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Pal Around on 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards Red Carpet [PICTURES]

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson both attended the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday night (June 22), and the former American Idol winners spent some time together on the red carpet before the show. Readers can flip through the photo gallery above to see the two hanging out together on the carpet, as well as some solo photos of each of them.

At the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, both Underwood and Clarkson were receiving special honors: Underwood was named the 2018 Hero Award recipient, in recognition of her charity work. She founded the C.A.T.S (Checotah Animal, Town and School) Foundation to benefit her hometown in Oklahoma and, with husband Mike Fisher, has since become a supporter of Danita's Children, an organization that benefits children in Haiti. Clarkson, meanwhile, received the 2018 Icon Award in honor of her musical contributions and influences.

Clarkson and Underwood also both performed during the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards. For Underwood's performance, she and Ludacris teamed up for their song "The Champion;" it was the first time they'd ever performed the track together live.

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will air on the Disney Channel on Saturday night (June 23). The broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

