It's going to be a very Carrie Christmas this year! Carrie Underwood has already released her first-ever holiday album, My Gift, but there's more to come: A seasonal TV special from the country superstar and HBO Max is also on the way.

While an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, HBO Max recently revealed that the program will find Underwood and a live orchestra and choir performing traditional Christmas favorites that celebrate the spiritual nature of the holiday. Of course, the singer will also perform selections from My Gift.

HBO Max's head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, says the show will "bring a dose of holiday cheer," and Underwood seems equally excited for the special that's executive produced by Tom Hanks' Playtone company.

"The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year," Underwood explains, hinting at the lack of live concerts that the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused. "Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I'm thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max."

The global health crisis hasn't seemed to slow the singer down, though: The performer, who amazed viewers with her vocal prowess during a 2020 ACM Awards tribute to female country artists, also jointly won that ceremony's Entertainer of the Year trophy with Thomas Rhett. Additionally, Underwood ushers in Sunday Night Football this season with a new opening, and she recently re-imagined her 2011 duet with Brad Paisley, "Remind Me," for the current circumstances.

Underwood's Christmas special will stream on HBO Max sometime this holiday season. My Gift — which features Underwood's son, Isaiah — arrived on CD and digital platforms on Friday (Sept. 25), with a vinyl release to follow on Oct. 30.