Carrie Underwood's new single "Ghost Story" is a dramatic revenge song, and that's part of what attracted her to it. Stepping into the studio to sing it, she sealed the deal.

"It was just like, ah, this just feels good," Underwood says, smiling as she talks to Kelleigh Bannen from Today's Country With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

"Ghost Story" drops on Friday (March 18), and next Monday it will become her first solo radio single since "Drinking Alone." The chord changes and the musicality of the David Garcia-produced track really appealed to her, she says, but mostly she likes it as the first taste of what's to come, because:

"It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now," Underwood says. Garcia, Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear wrote "Ghost Story."

Still, the song won't be too much of a stretch from what the singer is used to. Speaking to Bannen, the 39-year-old acknowledges that this kind of song fits well into her catalog. "Ghost Story" is dramatic and cinematic. It's a story song that also includes an element of revenge, even if she doesn't add to her career body count, as many fans suspected it might when she released a teaser that brought about serious "Two Black Cadillacs" vibes.

The pop-friendly track finds the singer knowing she's better after a breakup and her man is much, much worse off.

"I feel like everything that I've done, even at the most out of character, is still a small part of me," Underwood says, "And it's fun to be able to kind of tap into that. And to some extent, I guess you do kind of have to be a bit of an actress to like go there, but that's what's so fun about it."

"Blown Away," "Choctaw County Affair" and "Church Bells" are some of her more dramatic songs to date. Of course there's also "Before He Cheats," her signature song and a rocker that finds her setting a Jeep on fire during her Las Vegas residency.

If history holds true, expect a menu of visual elements to accompany the release of this song and the album that follows. Perhaps she'll even tour soon, although that wasn't alluded to during this conversation.

This full interview will air on Friday at 1PM CT. The two women talk about much more than just this song.

