In conjunction with the release of her book Find Your Path, Carrie Underwood has launched a new fitness app, Fit52. According to a press release, the app -- which is now available for iOS devices -- "is part of a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support you on your personal wellness journey and make it easier for you to find your path to a stronger, healthier you," and features workout routines designed by Underwood and her longtime personal trainer, Eve Overland. The app is free to download, but subscriptions are $1 per week ($52 per year).

Johnny Cash's Mercury Records-released albums are being reissued as a box set and celebrated via a greatest hits album this spring. Between 1986 and 1991, after the Man in Black was dropped by Columbia Records but before he teamed with Rick Rubin for his American Recordings series, Cash released six albums with Mercury. On April 24, all six will be released in a new, comprehensive box set, The Complete Mercury Recordings 1986-1991, featuring seven CDs or seven 180-gram vinyl LPs; additionally, Easy Rider: The Best of the Mercury Recordings will compile 24 songs into a single-CD, double-LP and digital release, and all six of the albums will be reissued individually on 180-gram black vinyl.

Lady Antebellum have released a new EP featuring intimate versions of five songs from their newest album, Ocean. Live: In the Round was recorded, as its title suggests, in one take at Nashville's Skyways Studios. The EP is available now at all digital retailers, following its release on Wednesday (March 4).

Singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews has announced a new album: Old Flowers is due out on June 5, via Fat Possum Records. Created following the breakup of a long-term relationship, the 10-song project "chronicle[s] her journey through heartbreak, loneliness and finding herself again after it all," a press release explains. Old Flowers is available for pre-order now.

Travis Denning will drop his debut EP on May 15. Titled Beer's Better Cold, the six-song project features five tracks co-written by the rising artist and was produced by Jeremy Stover. In addition to its title track, the EP features Denning's current single, "After a Few," as well as the previously released "ABBY," among others. Fans can pre-save Beer's Better Cold now.

Gone West, the country foursome featuring Colbie Caillat, have announced their new album. Canyons is due out on June 12, and available for pre-order now. The project follows the band's debut EP, Tides, which arrived in January of 2019 via Triple Tigers. Gone West's debut single, "What Could've Been," reached the Top 40 on the country radio charts that year.

Country singer James Robert Webb will release a new, self-titled album on March 27. Produced by Buddy Cannon, James Robert Webb will feature songs including "Now We're Gettin' Somewhere," "April May" and "Think About It;" Webb wrote or co-wrote six of the record's 13 songs. Fans can pre-save James Robert Webb now.