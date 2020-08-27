Carrie Underwood has announced the track listing for her upcoming Christmas album, My Gift, and the project includes several very interesting collaborations, including one with her oldest son, Isaiah.

According to a post Underwood shared to social media, her 5-year-old son appears with her on "Little Drummer Boy," and she also collaborated with John Legend on a song he wrote titled "Hallelujah."

"I can’t wait for you all to hear "Hallelujah" written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of "Little Drummer Boy" featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah," Underwood writes on Instagram, calling the upcoming album "a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours. "

"September 25 can’t come soon enough!" she concludes.

Underwood first revealed she was working on a Christmas album during a virtual fan club party in June. She named "Little Drummer Boy" as one of the key tracks in a YouTube video in July, saying it helped her choose the title for the album.

"I love music, I love singing," she said. "That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do ... and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus."

Carrie Underwood, My Gift Track Listing:

1. "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee"

2. "Oh Come All Ye Faithful"

3. "Let There Be Peace"

4. "Little Drummer Boy" (feat. Isaiah Fisher)

5. "Sweet Baby Jesus"

6. "Hallelujah" (with John Legend)

7. "O Holy Night"

8. "Mary, Did You Know?"

9. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

10. "Away in a Manger"

11. "Silent Night"