Caroline Jones celebrates the journey in her new song "What a View." Press play above to hear the brand-new track, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Written by Jones, who co-produced the track with Ric Wake, "What a View" is about the emotional, and physical, journeys that come with each and every relationship, both romantic and not. "What's it all for if it's not forever? / What end's it towards if we're not together?" Jones wonders in the chorus.

"Navigating life’s ups and downs with the one(s) I love, during immense challenges and great joys, has made me a stronger, wiser and better person," Jones shares. "Experience provides us with a wider lens, or a more beautiful ‘view.’"

"What a View" is accompanied by a music video, directed by projectblackboxx and filmed in a remote location in Colorado. The gorgeous views of the local landscape are interspersed by shots of Jones performing the song and exploring the terrain, including in a self-piloted plane.

“I’m so excited to be able share new music during this time," Jones adds. "It allows me to stay connected with my creativity and my audience, whom I deeply miss playing for in person."

"What a View" is the first in a succession of new tracks that Jones will release in the coming weeks, with one new song due out on the last Friday of each month. Her current single is "All of the Boys," and she's spent her quarantine time during the novel coronavirus pandemic remaining creative, performing on various livestreams.

Jones released her most recent EP, All of the Boys, in March; the previous October, she shared her Chasin' Me EP. She's earned support and praise from a number of big-name acts, including Sara Evans, Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett, and hosts a SiriusXM satellite radio show, Art & Soul.