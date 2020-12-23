Carly Pearce's beloved Christmas traditions involve her pets, her mother and two of their favorite holiday films. In an interview with her label, Big Machine Records, Pearce sets the scene for one of her favorite holiday activities: sitting down with her mom to watch two holiday films they both love.

“My mom and I, we have two movies that we watch every year. We watch The Family Stone and we watch The Holiday and that’s kind of our thing," she explains. "We may watch them twice. I always know it’s Christmas when my mom and I are on the couch watching that. And now it’s like we have a glass of wine and we eat popcorn, and that’s just a very special time for me."

But that's just one way Pearce and her family celebrate the holiday season. The "Every Little Thing" singer also describes another treasured tradition of putting up the stockings that resemble the furry members of the family.

"We’re very big animal people. So when I see the animal stockings that look identical to our family pets, when they’re hanging I know it’s Christmas ... My mom puts those out pretty early ‘cause she loves them," Pearce says.

Pearce's family will have to make room for a new pet's stocking in 2020: Earlier this year, following the announcement of her divorce from her husband of under a year, fellow country artist Michael Ray, the singer adopted a Shih Tzu puppy, named June.

