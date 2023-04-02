Carly Pearce Shines With ‘What He Didn’t Do’ at the 2023 CMT Music Awards [Watch]

Carly Pearce took the stage for a striking performance of her latest No. 1 single, "What He Didn't Do," at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2.)

Pearce stood center stage in front of the CMT Music Awards audience to deliver a passionate performance of the hit song from her 29: Written in Stone album. Dressed in a flowing white dress with a plunging neckline and accompanying cape, she dove into the first verse while blue lights surrounded her. She determinedly delivered the lyrics of the heartbreak tune as she reached the chorus, smiling at audience members along the way.

As she sang, the giant screens surrounding the stage began showing a glistening effect that resembled bubbles moving through water. The sun then shone through the water display on the screen, reminiscent of the dramatic underwater music video for the song.

In addition to her own solo performance, Pearce took the stage alongside Gwen Stefani for a rendition of "Just a Girl" during Sunday night's awards show.

A two-time nominee at this year's awards, Pearce's song, "What He Didn't Do," was recognized in the Female Video of the Year category. She also scored a mention in the Performance of the Year category for her group rendition of "One Way Ticket" with LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde at CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends.

In 2018, Pearce won her first major country music trophy at the CMT Music Awards, when "Every Little Thing" was voted Breakthrough Video of the Year by fans.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live from the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The ceremony, which was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+, was co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

