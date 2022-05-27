If you’re an avid country music fan, then you’ll know that Carly Pearce’s country music career has gone into overdrive. While the Taylor Mill, Ky. native has nabbed numerous awards and achievements over the last few years, the journey she’s trekked isn’t one for the faint of heart.

Prior to her earning her first No. 1 song in 2017, the bright-eyed Pearce moved to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. at 16 to perform at Dollywood regularly. She juggled the gig, which required her to perform five days a week, whilst being enrolled in an online academic program.

Later, at the age of 19, she mustered the courage to move to Nashville and pursue a full-time singing career. However, her road to present-day stardom was far from an overnight success. After losing a development deal with Sony Music Nashville in 2012, Pearce continued juggling odd jobs while pursuing her dream of singing country music as a career.

While in the early years of her residence in Music City, Pearce decided to send a cold email with her song demo to the Grand Ole Opry’s then Vice President and General Manager, Pete Fisher. Fortunately for the singer, he was impressed and soon offered her her 2015 Opry debut - a dream come true for the Kentuckian. Two years later, SiriusXM's The Highway took a chance on her and played her song “Every Little Thing.” In no time, multiple she was offered recording contracts and ultimately signed with Big Machine Label Group, her label home since.

Today, Pearce is the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Female Artist of the Year with three No. 1 hits, 1 RIAA-certified Double Platinum single, 1 RIAA Platinum single, and two RIAA Gold singles. On top of that, she is also a Grand Ole Opry member— another lifelong dream come true for the 32-year-old.

In this list, The Boot looks back at Pearce’s Top 10 songs across her three records. This includes both singles and album cuts. Find out where your favorites land!