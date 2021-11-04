Carly Pearce played an important role during the final game of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday (Nov. 2). The country singer sang the National Anthem prior to the Atlanta Braves' series-clinching win over the Houston Astros.

It was a patient performance that stayed true to the most familiar renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Fireworks crackled mid-way through the song, and the crowd's praise began early, long before she hit the final notes. It was the second-straight game that found a country singer handling the National Anthem.

The Braves would go on to win the game in Houston, shutting out the Astros 7-0.

On Sunday (Oct. 31), Lauren Alaina performed the National Anthem prior to Game 5 in Atlanta, a 9-5 win for the Astros. In doing so, she overcame a fear of performing the song that stems back to a botched performance from 2011.

"I haven't been able to find the courage to do it ever since that day. I've been asked probably 50 times and declined. The fear had been too much for me to overcome," she shared on social media.

Pearce, whose duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde is nearing the Top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, is gearing up for a busy month. She's nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category and more at the 2021 CMA Awards next Wednesday (Nov. 10).