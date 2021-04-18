Carly Pearce, Lee Brice Come Together for ACM-Winning ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ at Awards Show
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice celebrated what had already been a career-altering night for both artists at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18) with an emotional performance of their smash hit, "I Hope You're Happy Now."
Shining in a gold and sparkly mini-dress custom-made to show off her sculpted legs, Pearce looked as if she might have been happily floating on air as she stepped out with Brice to sing the duet, which had already won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.
For Single of the Year, Pearce and Brice beat out Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and Maren Morris for the honor, and in her acceptance speech, Pearce paid tribute to all those who helped her get to this moment.
"I love country music more than anything in the whole world," she said. "We wrote this song about my story, and I guess it resonated with everybody."
Pearce also made sure to thank her late producer, Busbee. "This is the last song that my producer worked on ... thank you, Busbee," she added.
Indeed, the song has played an important part in her evolution, as she continues to heal following her divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray.
"To think about how hard I and my team fought to get this song right, and how much [Lee's] voice lent ... just exactly what I always wanted for it," Pearce said in an interview earlier this week with People. "This last year has just blown my mind in so many ways. Country music, you saved me, so thank you."