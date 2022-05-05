Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Carly Pearce knew opening stadium shows for Kenny Chesney might be intimidating, but there's one part of the show she thought she had figured out.

The "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer is Chesney's direct support for amphitheater shows during his Here and Now Tour. She's also on the bill with Dan + Shay and Old Dominion for the stadium shows. During a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul she talked about the tour and the hitmaker's long, long catwalk, among other things.

Pearce is this week's guest on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

Between tour stops, the reigning ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year has been working on a new album. She says she has about seven songs she likes for the project, but the next single will come from 29: Written in Stone.

"Maybe it’s about things that they didn't do," she says with a coy smile. "There’s your clue." Fans may have figured it out:

"Everything Little Thing," "I Hope You're Happy Now" and "Hide the Wine" are three she is sure to bring on the road this summer. Don't be offended if she remains parked on the main stage during the most challenging moments of her setlist — the long distance runner says she met her match with that catwalk.

"I watched him last week run up and down that thing no problem, and I'll never understand," she admits, speaking of Chesney, "Because I almost had a full-on panic attack. I could not catch my breath. I was like, 'OK, Kenny Chesney is in better shape than me.'"