Carly Pearce Will Return to Host the 15th Annual ACM Honors

Carly Pearce will once again return to the helm of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors after serving as the event's host in 2021.

"ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year," she writes on Instagram. "It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making profound impact on country music."

It's been a busy year for Pearce since she last hosted the event. In addition to taking home two ACM Awards in March, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, and the Kentucky native also announced her first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium. She added a second night after the first show sold out in under an hour.

"We’re so excited to have Carly back to host ACM Honors for her second year in a row, making the 15th anniversary of this event even more special with our reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year steering the show," Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside says.

The ACM Honors — set for Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium — celebrate the off-camera award winners from the previous ACM Awards, as well as additional special award honorees like studio recording awards, industry awards and more. Many of the recipients have already been announced.

Miranda Lambert will receive the ACM Triple Crown Award for her wins in three ACM categories: New Female Artist, Female Artist, and Entertainer of the Year. The latter Lambert won for the first time this year, which sealed her induction into an elite class of ACM winners. Only seven other artists have been awarded the ACM Triple Crown.

Morgan Wallen will receive the ACM Milestone Award for his "unprecedented or outstanding achievement" in country music in the past year. Chris Stapleton will be honored with the ACM Spirit Award. This award is given in honor of Merle Haggard and is awarded to artists who are continuing his legacy. Also, Shania Twain will be given the ACM Poets Award alongside Sonny Throckmorton for their "outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions."