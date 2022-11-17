Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled.

A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."

The message was received poorly by fans already upset about issues encountered during the fan-only and Capital One presales.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Swifties looking for tickets were met with extremely long delays that — in many cases — ended with no tickets to a concert. Messages like "we are currently experiencing technical difficulties ... we apologize for the inconvenience," were not enough to quell angry fans.

Deadline points out that some compared it to the Hunger Games, a movie that features a death match among children.

Long lines that didn't move, combined with some fans being involuntarily logged out were other problems Ticketmaster customers encountered. After a tweet that asked fans to use a presale link, the broker began delaying further on-sale start times.

With no general public on sale date, it's not clear how Swift and Ticketmaster will proceed. The singer has not said anything about the problems. The Eras Tour — which begins March 18 — is unlikely to be affected, but with this increased publicity, demand will only grow among her country music and pop fans.

The whole thing has shined a new light on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation merger, which U.S. House of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described as a monopoly.

"Break them up," she tweeted on Tuesday.

A Live Nation chairman notes that they expected 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans for the presale, but 14 million showed up. "We did sell over two million tickets that day," Greg Maffei says.