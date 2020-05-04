Pop/Country Singer Cady Groves Dead at 30

Pop/country singer Cady Groves has died. Her brother shared the news on social media on Sunday (May 3), adding that her death may have be related to a medical issue from 2019.

Groves, who in 2011 nabbed Blake Shelton for the music video for her song "This Little Girl," was pursuing a music career in Nashville at the time of her death. Brother Cody Groves indicated she had a new album coming this year and was sharing songs for her new album with him over the last few days. Within hours of her death, he felt obliged to share more information as rumors began to circulate.

"The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm," he writes. "Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is that they resurfaced."

While a death at age 30 of "natural causes" seems suspicious, there is some family history: Two of Groves' other brothers also died young. Per an additional tweet from Cody Groves in the thread, Casey and Kelly were both 28 years old when they died in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Per People, Groves is survived by her parents Carol Pettit and Larry Groves, four siblings and three half-siblings.

On Instagram, Cady Groves was actively sharing updates about her well-being up until April 23. The caption on an April 15 post talks about how she was doing quarantined by herself during the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that some days were very hard.

"Some days my mental health is AWFUL," she writes. "I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through. Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together."

Country fans may recognize Groves' name next to Shelton's for another reason: In 2015 he was forced to deny ever having an affair with her while married to Miranda Lambert. Per TMZ, he went as far as to fire off a letter to In Touch magazine, demanding that they retract the story.

In 2017, the Kansas-born Groves released a music video called "Oil and Water." She was working with well-known writer Shane McAnally's team at SmackSongs and was signed to Thirty Tigers at the time of her death.