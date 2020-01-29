PLAYLIST: These Country Tunes Will Cure Your Cabin Fever

It's wet and gray and miserable out there, and we've been cooped up since Christmas -- but that's okay, because we've got the tunes to keep you from climbing the walls. Keep reading for a fix for your stuck-inside funk.

Whether you're craving a beachside fix or a boot-stompin' sesh at a honky-tonk, we've got the soundtrack to save you from the most frigid time of the year. You can head "Southbound" with Carrie Underwood and sink your "Toes" in the sand with the Zac Brown Band ... or maybe you just want to throw a "Party for Two" with Billy Currington. Whatever your plan, we've got you covered.

Press play below for a Spotify playlist filled with hours of upbeat, feel-good tunes to help you make it through the winter doldrums.