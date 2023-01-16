C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Season 13 Finalist, Dies at 31

Curtis "C.J" Harris, the talented singer who won fans' hearts during the thirteenth season of American Idol, has died.

According to TMZ, a source close to the family said the 31-year-old Alabama native "suffered an apparent heart attack" on Jan. 15. People reports that the Walker County Coroner confirmed Harris was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in his hometown of Jasper, Ala. but efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Harris wowed the judges during his 2014 audition, including Keith Urban, with his take on the Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine." His warm vocals and sweet personality connected with fans who supported Harris through the series until he was eliminated from the competition, coming in sixth place.

His last appearance on the series came during the season 13 finale when he joined fellow Alabamian and Top 10 finalist Dexter Roberts for a performance alongside Darius Rucker. A few weeks later, Harris joined Rucker again on stage for a special performance together at the Grand Ole Opry.

According to AL.com, Harris was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance for allegedly selling marijuana and Oxycodone in 2016. In recent years, Harris had continued to pursue his music career, sharing original songs and covers on YouTube and his social media accounts.

On Jan. 1, he shared a selfie on his Facebook page, telling fans that he had "new music coming soon."