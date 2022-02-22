Brothers Osborne's first-ever NFT is truly a work of art. The country duo worked with renowned poster artist Matthew Decker to create a physical poster and NFT for just 10 fans of the "I'm Not for Everyone" singers.

The poster becomes available at 10AM CT on Feb. 22 via the Brothers Osborne Fanpage website.

A video message from John and TJ Osborne finds them holding an autographed version of the physical poster, while the animated version can be found just above them. This dynamic version of the I'm Not for Everyone poster is based on the same Southwestern themes as the physical. A rattlesnake, steer skull and sandy mountains fill the 18x24 hand-embellished print. With the NFT, you'll find the flowers swaying in the breeze, and the skull snorting two puffs of air, among other transitions and animations.

Decker says he felt particularly connected to the lyrics of the 2021 CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Award-winning pair's song, "I'm Not for Everyone." Authenticity and being connected to your authenticity, he says, is "like having the key to your highest self."

A keyhole through the top of the steer head captures this point. The Fanpage creative team brought the poster to life, taking great care not to stray far from Decker's vision.

"We felt our job was merely to bring his art to life and help further capture the theme that so beautifully resonates from the lyrics of the song," says Fanpage Chief Creative Officer Scott Berman.

Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne released a deluxe version of their Skeletons album. They're set to begin touring in March.