Willie Nelson Will Celebrate His 89th Birthday by Releasing a New Album

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for NARAS

Willie Nelson is the epitome of doing what you love until you can't anymore. Well, the country legend certainly can, and he will — Nelson is gearing up to release another album on his 89th birthday, April 29.

A Beautiful Time is a pop-country-leaning album that will consist of several Nelson-penned tracks. We'll hear more compositions from the country artist and his longtime collaborator, Buddy Cannon.

Nelson has more than 90 studio albums to his name — this project will be his 17th release from Legacy Recordings, which is a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

There are also a few covers featured on A Beautiful Time from the world of country music and beyond. Nelson opted to cover songs like "With a Little Help from My Friends" from John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die" from Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton.

Nelson released the latter to celebrate the album's announcement. Listen for the beautiful guitar solo at the 1:50 mark below:

In addition to remaining active in the studio, the Texas native continues to do live shows, with dates plotted into August of this year. However, he recently called off a string of indoor shows, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an ongoing safety concern.

