Willie Nelson Will Celebrate His 89th Birthday by Releasing a New Album

Willie Nelson is the epitome of doing what you love until you can't anymore. Well, the country legend certainly can, and he will — Nelson is gearing up to release another album on his 89th birthday, April 29.

A Beautiful Time is a pop-country-leaning album that will consist of several Nelson-penned tracks. We'll hear more compositions from the country artist and his longtime collaborator, Buddy Cannon.

Nelson has more than 90 studio albums to his name — this project will be his 17th release from Legacy Recordings, which is a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

There are also a few covers featured on A Beautiful Time from the world of country music and beyond. Nelson opted to cover songs like "With a Little Help from My Friends" from John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die" from Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton.

Nelson released the latter to celebrate the album's announcement. Listen for the beautiful guitar solo at the 1:50 mark below:

In addition to remaining active in the studio, the Texas native continues to do live shows, with dates plotted into August of this year. However, he recently called off a string of indoor shows, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an ongoing safety concern.