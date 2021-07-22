Nothing bonds two people together like shared musical tastes, as Bri Bagwell sings about in her brand-new song "Heroes." The sweet country song with a traditional melody is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

Throughout "Heroes," Bagwell name-checks everyone from Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn to Johnny Rodriguez and Etta James. In the first verse alone, she's trading Dolly Parton songs for Keith Whitley's "Miami, My Amy."

"We had a connection, but your vinyl collection / Was a needle straight to my heart," Bagwell sings, before adding in the chorus, "Boy, I fell for you / 'Cause your heroes are my heroes, too."

Bagwell tells The Boot that she recorded "Heroes" during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, with her and the session musicians using a variety of studios located all over the country, since they couldn't be together. "Even though it was largely different from any other studio experience I've ever had, I am so excited that it turned out how it did," she says.

"It has a true country feel, with many of my favorite players on it, including David Grissom (who took the lead on production), and my boyfriend, Paul Eason, on acoustic guitar and harmony vocals," Bagwell adds. "It was a real treat to be able to still produce music during such a strange time."

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Bagwell is a multi-time Texas Female Artist of the Year winner with seven No. 1 Texas country radio singles to her name. Her most recent album — 2018's In My Defense — alone features four chart-topping songs.

"Heroes" is due out widely on Friday (July 23) and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Bagwell is currently writing for a new album, so fans can keep up with her at BriBagwell.com.

Bri Bagwell + More Texas Country Artists You Need to Hear ASAP: