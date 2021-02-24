Brett Young and His Wife Want to Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2 in a Super Creative Way

In January, Brett Young and his wife Taylor let fans in on the good news that they're expecting their second child. Now, the singer says that they're on the hunt for a unique way to share whether their baby on the way is a boy or a girl.

In 2019, when Taylor was pregnant with the couple's first child, Presley, they used Young's love of baseball to inspire the big reveal. A video announcement showed slow-motion footage of Taylor pitching a ball to her husband, who broke it open with a bat to reveal an explosion of pink dust.

Young says that they want to do something slightly different to announce their second baby's sex, in order to give the baby-to-be their own special and unique moment. Young says that he and Taylor originally thought about keeping the sports theme rolling with a golf-centered announcement, but another country star already beat him to the punch.

"We really like the idea of [hitting a color-filled] golf ball, but Chris and Lauren [Lane] already beat us to it. So, we'll see," the singer shares in an interview with his record label, Big Machine.

"You know, I'm only creative when it comes to the songwriting side of things," Young adds. "That'll be Taylor's department."

The couple are also involving their fans in the creative process: They recently took a poll on Instagram Stories, asking fans to guess if the child is going to be a boy or a girl.

The Youngs' first daughter is 16 months old, and the country star couple have said that they're glad that Presley and the new arrival will have a relatively small age gap. "We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," Young told People when they first announced the news.

"Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same," he adds. "Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed!"

While the soon-to-be family of four is overjoyed that both Taylor and the new baby are healthy and happy so far, Young says that his wife has been dealing with an unpleasant pregnancy symptom that she mostly avoided the first time around.

"Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy," he explains. "That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters. Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."

The Young family's second child is due during the summer of 2021.

