Brett Young and Wife Taylor Welcome Second Baby Girl

Brett Young's family is now a family of four. The country star and his wife Taylor welcomed their second child — another daughter — on July 21, they announced on Saturday (July 31).

"I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong ... I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy," Young writes on Instagram. "I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends."

The baby girl's name is Rowan Marie Young, Young and Taylor revealed on Instagram. Taylor's message explains that Rowan's name has special meaning on her side of the family: Her ancestors, the Gaithers, came to Virginia in 1606 and befriended Judge John Rowan, whose last name became a family name in the judge's honor. Marie, meanwhile, is the middle name of Taylor's grandmother, great-grandmother and great-aunt.

Previously, Young shared that he and Taylor had yet to pick out Rowan's name. He told media members that her older sister, Presley Elizabeth Young, "was six hours old before we picked a name, and to be honest with you, it feels like we're headed in that direction again."

Young and Taylor announced her pregnancy in late January, and announced that they were expecting another girl in March. Presley was born in October of 2019, about a year after her parents got married.

"FYI ... the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive," Young adds on Instagram. "Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you. Welcome to the ‘Youngs.'"

Musically speaking, Young released his newest album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, in June. He's planned a tour in support of the project, the Weekends Tour, set to begin in September.

Young is also about to become a first-time author. His children's book, Love You, Little Lady, is due out in August; it's based of his recent hit single "Lady," which he wrote for Presley and his wife before Presley's birth.

