As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact social gatherings across the country and the world, more and more people are experiencing quarantine birthdays, trading in big blowouts for small celebrations. On Wednesday (Oct. 21), Brett Young's daughter, baby Presley, will turn one year old, and the singer says his family is planning for a small — but still celebratory — event to mark the occasion.

"Everything we're doing in life right now is the same way we're treating venues: Minimize capacity and the whole thing," Young joked during a recent virtual media event, when asked how he and his wife, Taylor, are approaching Presley's birthday party this year.

"We're gonna do a little something at home -- like, really small," he adds. "My in-laws are gonna be staying with us, and we have a handful of friends in the community that haven't traveled. Everybody's been tested, the whole thing. We're kinda gonna treat it like a work day. Unfortunately for Presley, it's gonna be a little less exciting and a little less extravagant."

Presley is the couple's first daughter; she was born in 2019 in Nashville. In February, Young debuted his current single, "Lady," a song that he wrote for his daughter and wife shortly before Presley's birth. Since then, the baby girl has gone on to be an important part of Young's musical career, even starring in the music video for "Lady" alongside her mom.

Young's love for his daughter and the importance of his family life are well-documented, and the singer says it was important to him and Taylor to find a way to celebrate her birthday, despite the pandemic.

"While being safe and responsible, we still wanna make sure we celebrate her, because she's the best thing that ever happened to us," he points out. "So her first birthday is really special to all of us. It'll be limited, it'll be safe and tasteful and responsible, but she's gonna have a little birthday."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app