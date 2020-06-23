Brett James' new "Tell the People" music video drives home the song's message: Never miss an opportunity to tell someone you love them. Readers can press play above to watch the new clip, which is premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Peaceful and serene, James' "Tell the People" music video highlights love of all sorts: between couples in love, between parents and their children, among family members, between grandparents and grandchildren and among friends of all ages. "Tell the people you love that you love 'em / Don't let anything get in your way / So they know there ain't no one above 'em / Tell the people each and every day," James sings soulfully, backed by a full band and, at points, a choir.

James wrote "Tell the People," released in early June, alone. The song's important message has taken on extra meaning lately, as social distancing has taken the place of hugs and handshakes.

"Life is short, and you can’t say, 'I love you,' too many times," James tells The Boot. "Sometimes, we think people know, so we don’t have to say it, but no one ever doesn’t want to hear that they are loved.”

"Tell the People" follows James' March EP, I Am Now, which was his first project as an artist in more than two decades. James released one album as an artist, a self-titled project, in 1995, before his career as a songwriter took off.

Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down," Martina McBride's "Blessed" and multiple Carrie Underwood hits are among the more than 500 songs of James' that have been recorded. As a songwriter, he is responsible for more than two dozen No. 1 hits, and the Underwood-performed opening theme for the Super Bowl LII broadcast.

James has been in Nashville for almost 30 years. He is is a Grammy winner and a two-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year.

