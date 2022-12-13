The Season 22 finale of The Voice is officially here! Five talented finalists are still in the running for the Season 22 crown. They are Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend's Omar Jose. At this point, Gwen Stefani no longer has a singer vying for the crown, but she did offer her advice and tips to the Top 5 contenders during Monday night's (Dec. 12) two-hour telecast.

Judging by her latest comments, there's no doubt Stefani is rooting for Lape.

“Well, I was thinking, what would I say? Because I was always your number one fan on the show,” she told the 16-year-old Michigan native, who responded with the question, “Then, why didn’t you turn around for me?”

“I don’t know. I can’t remember that far back,” Stefani admitted. “But I always believed in you from the beginning. You have something special, even outside of your voice. There’s just this thing that I can’t put my finger on. But look, I was right because you are in the finale. You are amazing.”

Throughout the episode, hopefuls were given the task of singing twice. They channeled a song as a dedication to their hometown and the people they love and returned with an up-tempo selection. For his first offering, Lape dazzled viewers with a tenderhearted version of Tim McGraw’s award-winning chart-topper, “Humble and Kind,” written by Lori McKenna. Lape performed the tune from the comfort of a stool as photos of him from birth through high school appeared on giant screens around him.

Lape’s performance earned a positive reaction from his coach, Blake Shelton, who raved, “I’m not surprised at all to see you here standing in the finale. You know, you’ve followed your heart to this moment, and it led you to The Voice. Here you are just being the kid you are with so much talent and so much in front of you. Congratulations!”

For his second showcasing, Lape stepped out to tackle a tune with more of a rock edge in contrast to what he’s performed in previous weeks. He sang “Wild as Her” — a song recorded by The Voice alum Corey Kent and co-written by Morgan Wallen, Brett Tyler and Kelly Archer. In previous telecasts, Lape has stuck to romantic country ballads, including Brett Young’s “Mercy” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” For this performance, he pulled out all the stops, channeling the tune with a live band as a round of pyrotechnics shot up from behind him.

“Brayden. What an experience you’ve had here. This has been incredible. You’re so young and you’re still going to grow so much more after that,” John Legend applauded. “But what an amazing ... this is like the start of your career as a singer. You have so much poise, so much grace and so much consistency throughout. This has been fun to watch. Congratulations.”

“I’m glad the rules are that he had to do a fun up-tempo song because he’s done a ton of ballads and love songs,” Shelton added. “By the way, it sounded great.”

The Voice will name its champion for Season 22 on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) during a two-hour star-studded live results show.