Brantley Gilbert Has Wife to Thank for Christmas Spirit

Brantley Gilbert is known for his rugged sound and tough songs, but when it comes to Christmas, the country crooner gets his holiday spirit from his wife, Amber.

Gilbert admits in a clip from Big Machine Label Group that the holidays weren't always his favorite time of year, but his lovely wife is changing that mindset.

“This is definitely my wife’s favorite time of year," he says, adding, "There's always Christmas music in the house," and she puts up the decorations before Thanksgiving and keeps them up long after the holidays.

"Christmas has never really been one of my favorite times of year until she came along," Gilbert reflects, "but she’s made it awesome."

These days, Gilbert and Amber have two children to help make the holiday special, too. Their son, Barrett, turned three in November, while their daughter, Braylen, turned one in September.

